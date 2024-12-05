Billy Joel and Rod Stewart coming to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Billy Joel and Rod Stewart are coming to Pittsburgh for a show at Acrisure Stadium.

Billy Joel and Rod Stewart are set to come to Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, July 5.

The announcement was made Thursday by the Steelers, including tight end Pat Freiermuth, in a big reveal at the stadium.

"We are excited to host two iconic artists – Billy Joel and Rod Stewart – at Acrisure Stadium," Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a press release. "The Independence Day weekend concert will be a great draw for residents and tourists alike and we look forward to welcoming everyone to the vibrant North Shore for a memorable concert."

Billy Joel has several shows on his schedule for 2025, two of which are already sold out. He'll be in Hollywood, Florida, on Jan. 17, and he'll play several shows in the U.S. before heading to Edinburgh and Liverpool. Rod Stewart also has several shows on the calendar for next year, touring North America and Europe while also playing several stints in Las Vegas.

Billy Joel was last in Pittsburgh for a summer concert at PNC Park in 2022, and Rod Stewart was at PPG Paints Arena in the fall of 2022 with Cheap Trick.

It's the second show recently announced for Acrisure Stadium's concert lineup next year. Earlier this week, AC/DC announced a stop in Pittsburgh on the Power Up North American Tour, their tour first in nine years.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13.