Watch CBS News
Local News

Legendary rock band AC/DC bringing 2025 tour to Pittsburgh

By Jonathan Fisher

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Legendary rock band AC/DC is bringing their "Power Up North American Tour" to Pittsburgh in 2025.

This will be AC/DC's first tour in nine years, and the group plans to perform at 13 stadiums across the United States. Acrisure Stadium will welcome guitarist Angus Young and co. on May 8, 2025. 

Other cities for the "Power Up North American Tour" include Minneapolis, Dallas, Las Vegas, Foxborough, Tampa, Nashville, Chicago and more. AC/DC will finish the tour on May 28, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio. 

Playing alongside Young will be vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and bass player Chris Chaney. 

Tickets for the "Power Up North American Tour" will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 6 at 12 p.m. at this link.

Jonathan Fisher

Jon Fisher is the director of streaming and digital at CBS Pittsburgh, where he leads the digital portfolio, including the 24/7 streaming service. He has worked for CBS Pittsburgh since October 2022.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.