Legendary rock band AC/DC bringing 2025 tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Legendary rock band AC/DC is bringing their "Power Up North American Tour" to Pittsburgh in 2025.

This will be AC/DC's first tour in nine years, and the group plans to perform at 13 stadiums across the United States. Acrisure Stadium will welcome guitarist Angus Young and co. on May 8, 2025.

Other cities for the "Power Up North American Tour" include Minneapolis, Dallas, Las Vegas, Foxborough, Tampa, Nashville, Chicago and more. AC/DC will finish the tour on May 28, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

Playing alongside Young will be vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and bass player Chris Chaney.

Tickets for the "Power Up North American Tour" will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 6 at 12 p.m. at this link.