George Strait and Chris Stapleton bringing tour to Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Country music superstars George Strait and Chris Stapleton are bringing their tour to Acrisure Stadium later this year.

Both artists will take the stage in Pittsburgh on May 31 as part of a run of five select stadium shows across the Northeast.

Special guest Parker McCollum will open for the Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, and Foxborough concerts.

"I keep trying to slow down, but you keep calling me back. Please don't ever stop. I still love it just as much as I always have," Strait said. "Thank you for an amazing year last year, and I can't wait to see you for a few more again this year. Chris will be back, and we've added Parker M. to the show, which will be outstanding. Can't wait to see you!"

Strait, dubbed the "King of Country Music," has sold more than 105 million albums while earning over 60 major entertainment awards. The Texas native is the only act in history to have a top-10 hit every year for over three decades, according to a press release accompanying the tour announcement. With 33 different platinum or multi-platinum albums, he's earned the third-most certifications of any artist in any genre, following only the Beatles and Elvis Presley.

Stapleton, an 11-time Grammy Award winner, recently won Best Country Solo Performance at the 67th Grammy Awards for his rendition of "It Takes A Woman." He also tied the record for most CMA wins ever with Brooks & Dunn (19) while extending his record for most wins in the Male Vocalist of the Year category with eight wins.

Tickets for the highly anticipated show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. More information can be found here.