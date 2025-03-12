Billy Joel's Pittsburgh show still on schedule after he postpones four months of tour dates

Pittsburgh will be Billy Joel's first show back on the road after the singer postponed four months' worth of stops for "a medical condition."

Billy Joel announced on Tuesday that he's postponing his tour so he can recover from a recent surgery and undergo physical therapy.

According to his Facebook page, he's expected to make a full recovery and will resume his tour at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5 with Rod Stewart.

Billy Joel’s upcoming concert dates will be rescheduled due to a medical condition. The current tour will be postponed... Posted by Billy Joel on Tuesday, March 11, 2025

"While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding," Joel said in a statement.

He didn't provide any more details about the medical condition that is forcing him to postpone all his shows between March and June. Except for one, they've been rescheduled, with most of them set for March through July of next year.

After Pittsburgh, Joel will make his way across North America, headlining shows with other stars like Sting, Stevie Nicks and Rod Stewart.

Billy Joel was last in Pittsburgh for a summer concert at PNC Park in 2022, and Rod Stewart was at PPG Paints Arena in the fall of 2022 with Cheap Trick.