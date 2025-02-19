Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly split on whether to keep Russell Wilson or Justin Fields

The Pittsburgh Steelers have some decision making to do this offseason and the team is reportedly split on whether they should bring back Russell Wilson or Justin Fields at the quarterback position.

KDKA Steelers Insider Gerry Dulac reports that the team's coaches and front office personnel are split between the two quarterbacks when it comes to who they feel they should bring back.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter seems to think it is Wilson after having a recent conversation with the veteran quarterback.

"I saw Russell at the Super Bowl and he still thinks despite the speculation to the contrary, that there's a realistic chance that he's going to be back in Pittsburgh, that he's talked about the future and what this offense and the personnel would look like with the Steelers," Schefter said on his podcast. "He's operating like he's definitely interested in being there. Now, will the two sides work out a deal again? We'll see. What happens if they can't? Who does Pittsburgh go on to? Do they have a better desal with Justin Fields? These are a lot of the quarterback questions that are out there.

KDKA's Rich Walsh says he would've agreed with Schefter after Wilson's first few starts, but says Wilson was a big reason for the team's late-season collapse.

Meanwhile, it seems like Fields might be the better option for the Steelers right now. He's younger, more mobile, and showed flashes that he could be counted on last season.

He definitely is a high-ceiling type player and whether or not he reaches it is yet to be determined.

Fields could be coveted in free agency with an expected market value for him looking to be around $8 million to $10 million per year.

As the Steelers are weighing their options between Wilson and Fields, 93.7 The Fan radio host and KDKA Nightly Sports Call panelist Andrew Fillipponi, citing sources, says the Steelers have interest in former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jones was released by the Giants late in the regular season less than two years into a four-year, $160 million contract extension.