New York Giants release QB Daniel Jones, John Mara says

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants are releasing quarterback Daniel Jones days after announcing Tommy DeVito is taking over as the starter, team president John Mara said.

"Daniel came to see me this morning and asked if we would release him. We mutually agreed that would be best for him and for the team. Daniel has been a great representative of our organization, first class in every way. His handling of this situation yesterday exemplifies just that. We are all disappointed in how things have worked out. We hold Daniel in high regard and have a great appreciation for him. We wish him nothing but the best in the future," Mara's statement on the Giants website said.

Jones' run with the Giants is over

The Giants officially benched Jones, their 2019 first-round draft pick, on Monday when head coach Brian Daboll said DeVito would start the final seven games of the season and Drew Lock would be his backup.

"Obviously not playing the way any of us want to play, and that's on all of us," Daboll said. "But felt like this was a decision that we needed to make here to try to spark things, change things up and we went with Tommy again."

Jones and the Giants have struggled all season. New York is 2-8 entering Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and ranks near the bottom in net passing yards per game.