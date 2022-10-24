2022 General Election Guide: Information For Pennsylvania Voters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania voters head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots in the state's General Election. There are a lot of big races this year, so here is the information you need to know to navigate the voting process.

On Election Day, the polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. (postmarks are not enough).

If you are headed to the polls, look below for more information on changes you can expect and tips for first-time voters.

Polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mail-in ballots must be received by your County Board of Elections by 8 p.m. on Election Day. If you have not mailed your ballot, voters can return their voted mail-in or absentee ballot to their county's election office during that office's business hours. Hand-delivered ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Mail-in ballot tracker

Pennsylvania voters can track the status of their mail-in or absentee ballot online.

DEADLINES

Oct. 24, 2022: Last day to register to vote.

Nov. 1, 2022: Last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot.

Nov. 8, 2022: Election Day

Nov. 15, 2022: Last day for County Board of Elections to receive voted military and overseas absentee ballots (submitted for delivery no later than 11:59 P.M. on Nov. 7).

KEY RACES

U.S. Senate

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman vs. Dr. Mehmet Oz

The U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania is a key one for the entire country. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz are battling to take Sen. Pat Toomey's place in the Senate. He is not seeking reelection.

Here's a look at some of the key issues in the race, including Lt. Gov. Fetterman's health.

Pennsylvania Governor

Attorney General Josh Shapiro vs. Pa. Sen. Doug Mastriano

In Pennsylvania's race for governor, voters will choose between Democrat Josh Shapiro, the commonwealth's current Attorney General, and Republican Doug Mastriano, a state senator representing the 33rd district, which includes Adams County and parts of Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties.

The race has broken Pennsylvania's decades-long campaign finance spending records.

Pennsylvania House of Representatives - 17th Congressional District

Chris DeLuzio vs. Jeremy Shaffer

COUNTIES

• Allegheny County •

Elections Division

• Armstrong County •

Elections Department

• Beaver County •

Elections Bureau

• Butler County •

Bureau of Elections

• Clarion County •

Voter Information

• Fayette County •

Election Bureau

• Greene County •

Elections Department

• Indiana County •

Elections Office

• Lawrence County •

Voter Services

• Mercer County •

Elections Office

• Somerset County •

Voter Information

• Venango County •

Election Services

• Washington County •

Elections Office

• Westmoreland County •

Election Bureau

VOTING PROBLEM TO REPORT?

The Department of State operates an Election Day hotline to field concerns about voting and the voting process. It is available both online at ST-VoterReg@pa.gov and over the phone at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).

Your County's Election Office

County-By-County Map

Tips For First Time Voters

League Of Women's Voters Of Pennsylvania

