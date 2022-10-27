KDKA hosts 17th Congressional District debate

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- KDKA is hosting the 17th Congressional District debate between Democrat Chris DeLuzio and Republican Jeremy Shaffer.

It's airing Friday at 7 p.m. on Pittsburgh's CW and then streaming on CBS News Pittsburgh at 9 p.m. on Saturday and then at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

KDKA's Ken Rice is moderating with additional questions from John Shumway and KDKA Director of Community Impact Lisa Smith.

We are just 12 days away from polling places opening their doors across the state.

