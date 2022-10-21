Watch CBS News
New poll suggests close race between Oz and Fetterman

By Jon Delano

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The race for the seat of Sen. Pat Toomey between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz continues to tighten, at least according to one poll out Friday. 

All signs point to a neck-and-neck race when voters head to the polls that count in 18 days. 

After a relentless assault on the airwaves from Oz and his Republican allies, Fetterman's summer lead over Oz has seemingly vanished. 

"This is going to be a nail-biter of a Senate race," said Republican strategist Mike DeVanney. 

The latest insider advantage poll suggests Fetterman's lead is 0.8 % over Oz. 

"There's no doubt the race is close, but most polling I've seen has shown Fetterman with a lead of three to four points," said Democratic political strategist Mike Mikus.

Mikus further explained this pollster, associated with Fox News, is not always reliable, while DeVanney says it's the trend, not the numbers, that counts right now. 

"It has really been one of the best weeks for polling for Republicans in the entire election cycle. We're really starting to see some of those undecideds starting to close as we get to the last couple weeks of this election."

According to this poll, Oz is winning the male vote, middle-aged voters and Independents by 9%, 8% and 21% respectively.

While Fetterman leads among women, seniors and African Americans by 10%, 12% and 55% respectively.   

The white vote splits evenly between Fetterman and Oz. 

The margin of error in this poll is plus-or-minus 4%, which means Fetterman could be ahead by nearly five points or Oz could be ahead by three points. The real poll is your vote on Nov. 8.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 7:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

