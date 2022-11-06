Former President Trump makes Pittsburgh pit stop for Mastriano, Oz

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The majority of the people here, if not everybody, are outfitted in red, white, and blue.

The headliners tonight are the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, Doug Mastriano, Republican Senate candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and former President Donald Trump.

"Go Trump, 2024, baby," exclaimed Greensburg resident David Snyder.

The former president was expected to speak tonight around 7 p.m.

He's here in Latrobe, rallying support for Dr. Oz and Mastriano.

Although he didn't address or comment while passing reporters ahead of the event, supporters here said they want to hear these candidates address the economy, gas prices, and a return to law and order.

"We need to work toward the future of this country and not let it be destroyed anymore," said Greensburg's Sandy Snyder.

Dr. Oz is listed to speak right before former President Trump. The TV doctor is currently in a tight race with Lt. Governor John Fetterman.

One man we spoke to didn't mince words regarding who he feels is best suited for the U.S. Senate seat.

"If you watched the debate, that said it all. Fetterman is not fit for office, he's not," said Paul Hornyak, a Delmont, Pa. native.

The man you just heard referring to the first and only debate between Fetterman and Oz last month.

We requested interviews with both Dr. Oz and Doug Mastriano. We're told Mastriano is booked. We are still waiting to hear back from the Oz campaign.