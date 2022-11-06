Fetterman, Obama join forces in Pittsburgh ahead of Tuesday's election

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today was a big day for politics in Pennsylvania. Across the state, heavy hitters for both the Democratic and Republican parties came out to stump for their candidates.

And at an event earlier today in Pittsburgh, Senate candidate John Fetterman made one last push to followers and he got some big help from former President Barack Obama.

It was all hands on deck for the Fetterman campaign today here in Pittsburgh.

The sun was shining and the temperatures were warm as democratic heavyweights spoke to a crowd of what grew to be thousands in Shenley Plaza.

This show of force from the DNC highlights just how important this year's elections are in the Keystone State. Speakers included everyone from Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, to Congregational candidates Summer Lee and Chris Deluzio, to the event's main organizer, Lt. Governor John Fetterman.

Fetterman only spoke for around 10 minutes, and he was the first to admit that giving a speech before an orator like former President Barack Obama is tough for someone still recovering from a stroke.

"There's a pro tip. Please, if you a going to give a speech after you've been recovering from a stroke, you really don't want to have to come before Brack Obama as the GOAT," said Fetterman said with a laugh.

"But I am here to tell you Pittsburgh, that tuning out is not an option. Slacking and moping are not an option. That's not an option. The only way to make this economy fare is if we, all of us, fight for it. The only way to save democracy is that we together fight for it," Obama said.

Many of the onlookers seemed not only moved by the former president but fired up and ready to exercise their democratic rights come Tuesday. We spoke to one member of the crowd who was a leader in his own right for many years, Steelers Hall of Famer Franco Harris, who told us he's fired up.

"Voting makes all the difference in the world and that's what our democracy is built on. So vote," said Harris."So, I am fired up. And here we go. So This Tuesday, the game is on!"

Fetterman and Obama left shortly after the rally to join current president Joe Biden in Philadelphia this evening for yet another campaign stop and it looks like they'll be no letting up on the campaign trail until voters head to the polls on Tuesday.