Lt. Gov John Fetterman, Dr. Mehmet Oz to square off in first and final U.S. Senate debate

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's debate night in Pennsylvania as Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz will go head to head for one of Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seats!

The two candidates are expected to make passionate pleas ahead of voters deciding their choice on Election Day.

With Election Day just two weeks away, all eyes tonight will be aimed at Harrisburg, where Lt. Gov. Fetterman and Dr. Oz will face off for their first and only debate.

Lieutenant Governor Fetterman is expected to be using closed caption for the debate, as he recovers from a recent stroke.

The candidates are expected to talk about a range of issues including the state of the economy, inflation and a womans right to abortion.

A new CNN poll shows the race for the seat remains tight with Lt. Governor Fetterman leading Dr. Oz by a margin of 51% to 45%, with a reminder that the margin of error on the polling is 4.1%.

The same CNN poll of likely voters conducted between October 13 and October 17 show some of the issues driving voters to the polls.

44 percent of likely voters named the economy while 19% of likely voters said abortion, and 12% said election integrity.

It is important to know that mail-in ballots have already gone out to some voters in the Keystone State and are already being returned.

Both candidates are hoping this debate will help sway any undecided voters and there is little doubt that this debate will be closely watched not only here at home, but around the country as well.