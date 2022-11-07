Allegheny County warns over 1,000 mail-in ballots at risk of not being counted

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- More than 1,000 ballots in Allegheny County are at risk of not counting because they are not properly dated, Allegheny County officials said.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court says mail-in ballots with dates of Sept. 19 through Nov. 8 are properly dated. Absentee ballots with dates of Aug. 30 through Nov. 8 are properly dated.

The rest won't be counted unless they are changed.

Because there is not enough time to notify impacted voters by letter, the Allegheny County Elections Division has compiled two lists of voters. One list is voters who declarations envelopes were returned with no date. The other list is voters whose declaration envelopes were returned with an incorrect date.

The lists can be found on the county's main elections website, here at this link. They include the voter's name, municipality, precinct and zip code.

If you are one of those people, you can go to the Elections Office on Forbes Avenue downtown to cure your ballot or vote provisionally at your regular polling location. The Elections Office hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Election Day Tuesday.

Those who can't travel due to a disability can authorize a designated agent to cure your ballot by signing a form.

Whatever you decide to do, don't forget to bring ID with you.

