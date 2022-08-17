Doug Mastriano challenges Josh Shapiro to 2 debates
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has challenged Josh Shapiro to two debates.
Mastriano is asking for two 90-minute debates in October. Shapiro chooses one location, while Mastriano chooses the other.
Each debate will have two moderators, one of each choice, and there would be an equal number of questions for both.
