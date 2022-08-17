Watch CBS News
Politics

Doug Mastriano challenges Josh Shapiro to 2 debates

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Doug Mastriano challenges Josh Shapiro to 2 debates
Doug Mastriano challenges Josh Shapiro to 2 debates 00:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has challenged Josh Shapiro to two debates.

Mastriano is asking for two 90-minute debates in October. Shapiro chooses one location, while Mastriano chooses the other.

Each debate will have two moderators, one of each choice, and there would be an equal number of questions for both.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 9:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.