Watch CBS News
Elections

Extended ballot drop-off hours available through Tuesday

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Extended ballot drop-off hours available through Tuesday
Extended ballot drop-off hours available through Tuesday 00:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In Allegheny County, extended ballot drop-off hours are happening at the County Office Building on Ross Street in Downtown Pittsburgh.

This is for voters to hand over their mail-in ballots in person.

The drop-off box will be available Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On Tuesday, Election Day, the drop box hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You do not have to find parking, there is an area outside the Ross Street entrance where you can pull over, put on your flashers, and head inside to hand in your vote.

First published on November 6, 2022 / 3:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.