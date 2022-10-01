Dr. Oz makes campaign stop in Pittsburgh with support of outgoing Senator Pat Toomey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz made a campaign stop in Pittsburgh on Friday.

He was joined by outgoing Republican Senator Pat Toomey, getting Toomey's support in the process.

Oz, as he has done often lately, criticized his opponent, Lt. Governor John Fetterman, as being soft on crime.

He told people in the downtown Pittsburgh audience that he is the candidate for change.

"I think that voters in Pennsylvania are being so hurt by the lawlessness around us that when they hear John Fetterman's ideology and others the far left of the Democratic Party, because I don't think this is widely believed to be the way to go forward if you're a conservative Democrat, for example in Pennsylvania, but the radical side of the party does seem to have proposed ideas that John Fetterman espouses, they're directly correlated with the lawlessness we're seeing," Oz said.

Today, John Fetterman will hold a rally in the Strip District.

He'll be at Fifteenth and Smallman streets and joined by Democratic House nominee Summer Lee as well as Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.

That is scheduled to begin around 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, Fetterman and Oz are scheduled to debate on October 25.