Back to Saint Vincent: Steelers arrive for training camp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- This is the day Steelers' fans wait for from the time the last down is played in January.
It's the day the players arrive for Training Camp. For the first time since 2019, the Steelers will pull up to the dorms at St. Vincent College in Latrobe.
From the low-key arrivals to the most flashy and stylish, we'll be updating the kick off of camp!
No fans today, but Wednesday is a different story.
The first practice in pads, when things get serious, is on Monday, Aug. 1.
The first practice in pads, when things get serious, is on Monday, Aug. 1.
This year's Friday night lights practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium will be held on Friday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m.
The final practice of camp in Latrobe is on Thursday, Aug. 18.
T.J. Watt: 'It starts here in Latrobe'
One of the team's biggest stars T.J. Watt is back after getting married this off-season.
He offered a message to his younger teammates. He said, "Enjoy the time together. Remember we are living our dreams."
More arrivals to training camp
Cornerback Minkah Fitzpatrick is back at camp after signing a big contract in the off-season.
Here are a few other arrivals.
Claypool, Green and Wallace talk to reporters
Chase Claypool, Kendrick Green and newcomer Levi Wallace took questions from reporters as they arrived.
"Compared to what I've done in prior years, after my first year, what I did this year in terms of preparation, training and studying film and all that, it's ten times more than what I've done," Claypool said. "I've been pretty naïve before to think that I can repeat success without preparation, so I've really taken that preparation to the next step."
Moving into the dorms
Here's a look at a few of the other arrivals - including wide receiver Chase Claypool.
Najee Harris pulls up in off-roading vehicle
Running back Najee Harris created some buzz, pulling up in an off-road utility vehicle.
First arrivals include Diontae Johnson and Mitch Trubisky
The players started pulling up just before 11:30 a.m.
Wide receiver Diontae Johnson was the first, then QB Mitch Trubisky.
Good morning from St. Vincent
A beautiful sunrise over Latrobe on Tuesday for the start of Steelers Training Camp.