PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh Steeler is officially off the market!

TJ Watt shared some beautiful photos from his wedding in Mexico on Sunday.

Best day of my life. pic.twitter.com/QUvieKNecO — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) July 11, 2022

Watt says it was the 'best day of his life.'

Congratulations to the happy couple from all of us here at KDKA!