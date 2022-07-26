Steelers set to return to Saint Vincent College for training camp for first time since 2019

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- This is the day Steelers fans wait for from the time the last down is played in January -- it's training camp report day, and for the first time in three years, the team is returning to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

There are some things you need to know, though.

First off, don't go to camp today. The team reports today, your call as fans comes tomorrow.

For years, fans have made the trek to the foothills of the Laurel Highlands to get a black and gold transfusion in July.

Many craft their vacation time around 'Camp Tomlin.'

From all across the country, Steeler Nation will make their way out Route 30 to stand along the sidewalks in hopes of an autograph as the players walk the gauntlet to and from the field.

Fans will sit on the hillsides of Saint Vincent and watch their hopes for fall run through their paces.

On the field, it's a time when futures are made or dreams dashed. Around 100 players will suit up in the Westmoreland County heat, but only 53 will make it to the sidelines of Acrisure Stadium in September.

As a fan, you need to know that the campus won't be open to you today. Report day is just that -- when the team arrives, gets settled in to their oversized beds in Rooney Hall, and go through their first conditiong tests.

Tomorrow is your day.

The campus will open to fans at 12 p.m. on Wednesday and the team will take the field at 1:55 p.m.

While the gates open for general admission and its free, you do need a ticket this year, and you get them through the Steelers' website. Click here to get tickets.

The first practice in pads, when things get serious, is on Monday, August 1.

This year's Friday night lights practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium will be held on Friday, August 5 at 7 p.m.

The final practice of camp in Latrobe is on Thursday, August 18.

There's little protection from the sun at Saint Vincent, so make sure you take along plenty of water, sunscreen, and a good hat.\

Make sure you get there early enough to secure a good spot along the sidewalk, try to know the players names, and let your children do the asking for autographs. Not all players sign every day, so take what you can get.