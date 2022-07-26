Business owners ready to see familiar faces as Steelers return to Latrobe

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Any business owner in the greater Latrobe area is happy that Steelers training camp is back.

That's because many small businesses in the region make a large portion of their yearly profits when the Steelers and their friends roll into town.

Over the next few weeks, thousands of fans are expected to bring a fortune to the region. Business owners said the last two years have been tough as the Steelers had camp at their South Side facility due to covid.

But there's optimism that the crowds will be bigger and better than ever. The business owners that KDKA-TV spoke to on Tuesday said they have extra staff and supplies ready.

They also said they're looking forward to seeing some familiar faces again, as many folks from around the country and the world take a vacation just to come to Steelers training camp every year.