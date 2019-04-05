America's surprising food recalls

In December 2018, California's Adam Bros. recalled red- and green-leaf lettuce, along with cauliflower, after water on the company's farm tested positive for E. coli.
The E. coli was from the same strain that public agencies linked to a fall 2018 romaine lettuce outbreak that sickened 62 people, sending 25 to the hospital.
The Adam Bros. recall prompted another company, Spokane Produce, to recall sandwiches, under the Northwest Cuisine Creations and Fresh & Local labels, which contained the recalled lettuce. The sandwich recall also occurred in December 2018.
No illnesses were linked to the sandwiches. No illnesses were linked to the recalled Adam Bros. products, either, nor did any of those products test positive for E. coli, the company said.
Government agencies declared the fall 2018 E. coli outbreak over in January 2019.