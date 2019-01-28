Nectarines, peaches, plums recalled over possible listeria contamination

Thousands of pieces of fruit have been recalled in 18 states because they may be contaminated with the harmful bacteria listeria, the Food and Drug Administration announced. New York-based Jac. Vandenberg, Inc. issued the recall for some of its nectarines, peaches and plums.

The company found listeria monocytogenes on some finished products through routine sampling, the FDA said. No illnesses have been reported.

The bacteria "can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the FDA said in its announcement. A listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women, according to the agency.

It can also cause people to experience abdominal pain, diarrhea and high fever. The peaches and nectarines were sold in bulk with the country of origin listed as Chile and price look-up, or PLU, codes 4044, 3035 or 4378.

The recall affects fruit distributed to ALDI stores in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. At ALDI, the fruit was sold in 2-pound bags featuring the Rio Duero brand and the numbers 7804650090281, 7804650090298 or 7804650090304.

The recall also affects nectarines distributed to Walmart stores in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. Affected peaches were distributed to its stores in Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

In California, affected nectarines were distributed to Costco stores. They were packaged in a 4-pound plastic clamshell featuring the Rio Duero brand and the number 7804650090212.

The recall also affects peaches distributed to Hannaford Supermarkets in Maine. Affected nectarines and peaches were distributed to Market Basket locations in Massachusetts.

In New York, affected nectarines and peaches were distributed to Fairway Market locations. Customers were urged to return the recalled fruit to where they bought it for a full refund.