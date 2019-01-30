Tyson recalls chicken nuggets over rubber contamination

Tyson Foods is recalling more than 36,000 pounds of chicken nuggets because they may be contaminated with small pieces of rubber.

The U.S. Agriculture Department says there were consumer complaints about extraneous material in 5-pound packages of Tyson White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets. There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

"A small number of consumers contacted the company to say they had found small pieces of soft, blue plastic in the nuggets, prompting the company to issue the recall," Tyson said in a statement.

It added that the pieces were found "in a very small number of packages" and that no injuries had been reported.

Tyson said the nuggets were shipped to "club store distribution centers in Arizona, California, Illinois, New Jersey and Utah."

The packages have a best if used by date of Nov. 26, 2019 and the case code 3308SDL03. The establishment core P-13556 is inside the USDA inspection mark.

The nuggets should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.