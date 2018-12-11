Jimmy Dean recall: Jimmy Dean sausage recalled because it may contain metal

Nearly 30,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean sausage links is being recalled because they may contain pieces of metal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. CTI Foods is recalling roughly 29,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat pork and poultry products because they could contain the extraneous material, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Monday in a news release.

The company discovered the problem after five consumers complained of metal pieces in the sausages. There have not been any confirmed reports of injuries from consuming the sausages, the USDA said.

The recalled sausages involve 23.4-ounce pouches of "Jimmy Dean Heat 'n' Serve Original Sausage Links made with pork and turkey, with a "use-by" date of Jan. 31, 2019. The product bears the case code A6382168, with a time stamp of 11:58 through 01:49. It also includes the establishment number "EST. 19085" on the back of the packaging.

The Jimmy Dean sausage links were made and packaged in August, then shipped to a facility in Tennessee and to retail stores.

CTI Foods

The recall involved a manufacturing facility in Owingsville, Kentucky, one of five in the U.S. owned by CTI, a privately held food conglomerate and co-manufacturer of the popular sausage brand. CTI in September recalled 6,720 pounds of Philly Beef Steak produced at the same facility due to listeria contamination concerns.

The USDA said it is concerned some of the recalled sausages may be in consumers' freezers. It urged the public not to eat them and instead discard or return the items to where they purchased them.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Jimmy Dean customer service line at (855) 382-3101.