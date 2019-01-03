Sunflower and tahini butter recalled after customer finds listeria

Oskri Organics Corporation has recalled sunflower and tahini butter over concerns of possible Listeria contamination, the company announced Wednesday.

The Wisconsin-based company said in a statement it was informed by a customer in mid-December that they "randomly" sent its product in for testing and that it came back positive for Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause serious infection.

The recalled products are Oskri Organic Sunflower Butter Lot # 099, Oskri Tahini Butter LOT # 193 and Thrive Sunflower Butter LOT # 233, sold in 16-ounce plastic jars, the company said.

Oskri Organics Corporation is recalling certain lots of these sunflower butter and tahini butter products. Oskri Organics Corporation

"An investigation is still ongoing to find the source of the Listeria monocytogenes," the company said. "We have ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and Oskri continue their investigation as to what caused the problem."

It said no illnesses were reported as of Wednesday.

"Consumers who have purchased Oskri Tahini Butter LOT # 193 and Thrive Sunflower Butter LOT # 233, are urged to destroy the product," it said.