Tyson recalls frozen chicken strips that may contain metal

Tyson Foods is recalling more than 69,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips because they may contain pieces of metal.

The chicken strips were produced on Nov. 30, 2018. The following products are part of the recall, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The recall was prompted by two consumers who complained about finding "extraneous material" in the product.

25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen "Tyson FULLY COOKED BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE" with "BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019," case codes 3348CNQ0317 and 3348CNQ0318, and individual bag time stamps from 17:00 through 18:59 hours (inclusive).

25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen "Tyson FULLY COOKED CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT" with "BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019," case codes 3348CNQ0419, 3348CNQ0420, 3348CNQ0421, and 3348CNQ0422, and individual bag time stamps from 19:00 through 22:59 hours (inclusive).

20-lb. cases of frozen "SPARE TIME FULLY COOKED, BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE" with "BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019," and case code 3348CNQ03.

The products also have "P-7221" stamped on the back of the product package, the USDA said. It is recommending that consumers either throw out the chicken stips or return them to the store where they purchased the item.

There haven't been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions tied to the recalled chicken strips, the agency added.