86 tons of Boston Market meals recalled over complaints of glass and plastic

More than 86 tons of frozen Boston Market dinners are being recalled from retailers across the U.S., as well as from a Defense Department facility, after consumers reported that some items contained pieces of glass or plastic.

Produced by Bellisio Foods in Jackson, Ohio, between Dec. 7, 2018, to Feb. 15, 2019, the boneless pork rib patties may be contaminated with extraneous materials -- specifically, pieces of glass or hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday.

Founded in 1990, Bellisio makes more than 400 frozen food products marketed under its Michelina's and Eat! brands, as well as under licensed brands including Boston Market, Chilli's and Atkins.

The problem was discovered after consumer complaints of glass or hard plastic material in the rib-shaped patty, the FSIS said. There have not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injuries due to consuming the products, the food watchdog noted.

The recalled Boston Market microwave dinners have "best-by" dates ranging from December this year to mid-February 2020, and the FSIS said it was concerned the product may be in consumers' freezers. The recalled products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, the agency added.

Recalled product

The recalled meals all have the USDA establishment number "EST. 18297" printed on the packaging.

The 14-ounce dinners are packaged in black cardboard boxes and marked as "BOSTON MARKET Home Style Meals BONELESS PORK RIB SHAPED PATTY WITH BBQ SAUCE & MASHED POTATOES."

Consumers should look for the following dates and lot codes to determine whether they have any of the recalled frozen dinners on hand: