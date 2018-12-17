California farm linked to E. coli outbreak recalls cauliflower, lettuce

Santa Barbara, Calif. – A farm on California's Central Coast linked to the massive E. coli outbreak involving romaine lettuce has announced a recall of cauliflower and other types of lettuce as a precaution, CBS SF Bay Area reports.

Adam Bros. Farming of Santa Maria said it is recalling red leaf lettuce, green leaf lettuce and cauliflower harvested at its farm in late November "out of an abundance of caution." The farm said none of these products have tested positive for E. coli so far, and no illnesses have been reported.

Recalled cauliflower was distributed to wholesalers in California, Arizona, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania, along with Canada and Tijuana, Mexico.

Recalled red and green leaf lettuce was sent to wholesalers in California, Colorado, Minnesota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington state. A full list of recalled lot numbers can be found here.

Consumers with the recalled produce are being asked to return it to the store or to throw it out.

Last week, the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that E. coli associated with the romaine lettuce outbreak had been detected in the sediment of a reservoir used to irrigate the farm. The FDA said the farm has not shipped any romaine lettuce since Nov. 20, when the outbreak was first identified.

So far, nearly 60 illnesses from contaminated romaine lettuce have been reported in 15 states, with 23 people being hospitalized. Additional illnesses have been reported in Canada. No deaths have been reported.

The CDC said the investigation is ongoing, and it is likely that this is not the only farm involved. Consumers are urged to avoid romaine lettuce grown on California's Central Coast, specifically Monterey, San Benito and Santa Barbara counties.