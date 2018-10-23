Honey Smacks: Salmonella recall sparks new recipe

Kellogg's Honey Smacks is returning to shelves with a new recipe following a voluntary recall after salmonella infected 100 people in 33 states.

The company announced on Monday the cereal will return next month in limited quantities with "a simpler, updated recipe." The company says production was moved to a "trusted and tested Kellogg-owned facility that has been reliably producing cereal for decades."

The June recall prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to warn consumers "Do not eat this cereal." The agency said at least 30 of the people infected in the outbreak were hospitalized.

Kellogg's said consumers should look for Honey Smacks marked with "New Recipe" in the top left corner on the front of the box.

Salmonella usually causes fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.