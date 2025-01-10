Zack Baun, Saquon Barkley among Philadelphia Eagles 2024 AP All-Pros

When Zack Baun signed in Philadelphia last March, the Eagles could not have envisioned this. He wasn't even an inside linebacker.

On Friday, Baun and running back Saquon Barkley were named to The Associated Press 2024 All-Pro Team. Four other Eagles — A.J. Brown, Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson and Jalen Carter — made the AP's All-Pro Second Team.

Baun came to the Eagles on a one-year contract as mostly a special teams player and edge rusher, but that wasn't how defensive coordinator Vic Fangio saw him. Instead, Fangio told Eagles general manager Howie Roseman that he believed Baun was an ILB.

Fangio was right.

The 28-year-old Baun bloomed into the leading tackler on the NFL's No. 1 defense (278.4 yards per game). Baun recorded 150 tackles — 11 for a loss — with 3 1/2 sacks, five quarterback hits, 14 QB pressures, five forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and one interception. Baun finished playing 95% of the team's snaps — he rested in Week 18.

Earlier this month, Baun made his first-ever NFL Pro Bowl. On Wednesday, Baun won the Pro Football Focus Breakout Player of the Year award. The analytics company gave Baun a 90.1 overall grade for the 2024 season, second best among linebackers.

The All-Pro nod was just the latest in a laundry list of accomplishments for Barkley, who also signed with the Eagles in March.

Barkley became the ninth running back in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in 2024. He fell 101 yards shy of breaking Eric Dickerson's NFL single-season rushing record.

The Penn State product finished with 2,005 yards, breaking Philadelphia's rushing record.

On Thursday, their peers selected Barkley and Carter for the NFLPA All-Pro team. Both Barkley and Carter are also Pro Bowlers.