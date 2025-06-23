Watch CBS News
1 arrested, 7 ejected at Wydad AC-Juventus FIFA Club World Cup match after fans spotted setting off smoke bombs

A juvenile was arrested for assaulting an officer, and seven people were ejected after Wydad AC fans were seen setting off smoke bombs at Lincoln Financial Field during the FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday, Philadelphia police said.

Wydad, which is based in Morocco, was taking on Juventus in a group stage match when the smoke bombs went off in a section of the Linc. Wydad fans also set off the smoke bombs during last Wednesday's match against Manchester City in South Philly.

A representative from FIFA told CBS News Philadelphia that smoke bombs are not allowed at their events. Lincoln Financial Field also has a strict bag policy. Fans are permitted to bring the following kinds of bags into the stadium: clear bags within a certain measurement range, a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag or a small clutch-style bag that is around the size of a hand.

Juventus defeated Wydad in Sunday's group stage match, 4-1.  

JUVENTUS-FC-vs-WYDAD-AC-FIFA-CLUB-WORLD-CUP-2025-GROUP-STAGE
Smoke billows near Wydad AC fans during the FIFA Club World Cup match between Juventus FC and Wydad AC at Lincoln Financial Field on June 22, 2025 in Philadelphia Mohamed Tageldin/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

The FIFA Club World Cup, which is in the city a year before Philly hosts 2026 World Cup matches, will resume on Tuesday when Esperance de Tunis takes on Chelsea. 

Soccer fans from all over the world have invaded Philadelphia since the FIFA Club World Cup began last week.

