Protester runs onto field during FIFA Club World Cup match in Philadelphia with anti-Morocco message

Philadelphia hosts fans from around the world for FIFA Club World Cup matches

An animal-rights activist ran onto the field during a Club World Cup match between Manchester City and Wydad at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday, urging Morocco to reform its treatment of stray animals.

The man wore a shirt that read, "Morocco, end the stray dog massacre," and carried a sign that read, "Morocco: stop shooting dogs and cats." He ran for a few seconds before he was tackled by security workers and escorted out of the stadium.

The protester's shirt and sign included the logo of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

A protester runs on the pitch during the Club World Cup group G soccer match between Manchester City and Wydad AC in Philadelphia, Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Derik Hamilton / AP

Wydad is based in Casablanca, Morocco. PETA has been critical of the Moroccan government for its treatment of stray cats and dogs.

Morocco is among the hosts of the 2030 World Cup. The government has expanded a "Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate and Return" program for stray animals, but activists have claimed that animals are being killed rather than neutered.