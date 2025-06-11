2026 FIFA World Cup countdown clock to be unveiled in Philadelphia

The countdown to World Cup soccer is officially on.

Wednesday, June 11, marks one year until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be played in cities across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Philadelphia is among the host cities preparing to welcome soccer fans from around the world next year. To celebrate, city leaders are unveiling the FIFA World Cup countdown clock in Dilworth Park Wednesday morning.

The year 2026 is shaping up to be a busy one for the City of Brotherly Love. Along with hosting five of the World Cup's Group Stage matches, Philadelphia is the site of the MLB All-Star Game, NCAA March Madness and the PGA Championship, and is set to host a large slate of other events to celebrate America's 250th anniversary.

Philadelphia hosting FIFA Club World Cup

Before the official 2026 FIFA World Cup, there will be plenty of soccer to watch in Philadelphia in 2025.

Philadelphia is hosting eight matches in the new FIFA Club World Cup tournament, which will be played at Lincoln Financial Field from June 16 through July 4.

Stockton University in Galloway Township, New Jersey, will serve as one of the training sites for the players and staff of Brazil's CR Flamengo, which has millions of followers worldwide.