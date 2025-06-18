The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is in Philadelphia. Here's who's playing and when.

Philadelphia hosts fans from around the world for FIFA Club World Cup matches

Manchester City and Wydad AC will play the second of eight 2025 FIFA Club World Cup games at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Wednesday. The match will kick off at noon.

Philadelphia is hosting six matches in the Group Stage and two in the Knockout Rounds.

The first match was held Monday night at the Linc, when Flamengo beat Esperance de Tunis 2-0 in Group D play.

Here's what fans need to know about the FIFA Club World Cup in Philadelphia.

When is the Club World Cup?

The Club World Cup began on June 14 with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami playing Al Ahly at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The final is July 13 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

What is the Philadelphia FIFA Club World Cup schedule?

Before Philadelphia hosts FIFA World Cup matches in 2026, the City of Brotherly Love will be the home of eight games in the newly expanded Club World Cup. Here is the schedule for the Philly slate of the tournament.

Group stage

June 16, 9 p.m. - Group D, Flamengo (Brazil) vs. Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia)

June 18, 12 p.m. - Manchester City (England) vs. Wydad AC (Morocco)

June 20, 2 p.m. - Flamengo vs. Chelsea (England)

June 22, 12 p.m. - Juventus (Italy) vs. Wydad AC

June 24, 9 p.m. - Esperance de Tunis vs. Chelsea

June 26, 9 p.m. Red Bull Salzburg (Austria) vs. Real Madrid (Spain)

Knockout Rounds

June 28, 12 p.m. - Round of 16

July 4, 9 p.m. - Quarterfinal

How to get tickets for the Philadelphia matches

If you want to see some of soccer's biggest stars in Philly, tickets are available at FIFA.com/tickets.

What is the format?

The Club World Cup has been expanded from seven teams to 32 and will emulate the men's and women's World Cups.

Eight groups of four teams will compete in a round-robin mini-league, with the top two teams advancing to a knockout stage that runs from the round of 16 through to the final.

Where else is the Club World Cup being played?

Staged in the United States, host cities include Atlanta, Cincinnati, Charlotte, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

Which teams have qualified?

Some of Europe's biggest teams are playing in the FIFA Club World Cup, including Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Juventus, this year's Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain and runner-up Inter Milan.

From South America, top Brazilian clubs Fluminense, Flamengo, Palmeiras and Botafogo — all recent winners of Copa Libertadores, South America's top club competition — are participating, while River Plate and Boca Juniors will represent Argentina.

Inter Miami, Seattle Sounders and LAFC lead the U.S. charge. Mexico is represented by Monterrey and Pachuca, while top teams from Asia, Africa and the Oceana are also taking part.

Prize money

With a total prize fund of $1 billion, the winner of the Club World Cup could earn $125 million.

FIFA said in March that it had allocated $525 million in guaranteed fees for teams taking part. That ranges from $38.19 million to the top-ranked European team to $3.58 million for the representative from Oceania, Auckland City.

A further $475 million is earned by results in the 63 games, with $2 million paid for winning group stage games, $7.5 million for playing in the round of 16 and $40 million to the team that wins the final.

How to watch

Every game of the Club World Cup is streamed live on DAZN.