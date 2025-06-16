FIFA Club World Cup brings soccer fans from all over the world to Philadelphia

A different kind of football is taking over Lincoln Financial Field for the next few weeks. On Monday, FIFA Club World Cup matches opened in Philadelphia, drawing in fans from across the nation and world.

"Currently, I'm staying in Ontario, Canada. We came all the way from there, took us like eight hours," Yosri Mraidi said.

Mraidi's favorite team is Esperance de Tunis, based in the North African nation of Tunisia. They'll open the tournament in Philadelphia with a Monday night matchup against Brazilian powerhouse Flamengo.

Mraidi said traveling for the match was a must.

"We are in love with this team, so it's fine, we are willing to follow them anywhere in the world," Mraidi said. "We've been in Japan, in Tokyo. We've been in South Africa. And now we are here in Philadelphia."

Mraidi said he believes thousands of Esperance fans will show up, and he expects the same from Flamengo, which boasts a large, global fan base. CBS News Philadelphia ran into plenty of fans of the Brazilian club outside the Linc, including Henri Sa, who drove with his parents from Massachusetts to see Flamengo.

"It's been a dream. First time seeing them, so I'm really excited," Sa said.

Marcial was another soccer fan snapping some pre-game pics at the Linc. He flew from Brazil to see his favorite team, Palmeiras, play at MetLife Stadium this weekend. But he came to Philly after getting an offer from some Esperance fans he knows.

"They gave me a ticket to see this game because Palmeiras and Flamengo are rivals," Marcial said.

Philadelphia is set to host eight matches at the Linc for the Club World Cup, six in the First Stage, one Round of 16 match, and a July 4 quarterfinals showdown. The tournament will also bring some of the best club teams from around the world to our city. Chelsea and Manchester City from the U.K. will be here, as will Spain's Real Madrid, Juventus from Italy and more.

And with national teams coming to the U.S. and Philadelphia next year for the 2026 World Cup, fans said it's a great way to show off the best soccer has to offer.

"It's just like a big opportunity for people in a country that it's growing, soccer, and going to see big teams for maybe the first time," Sa said.

"To have American people watch us, to know more about us, that's a cup for us, you know," said Hedi, an Esperance fan from Canada who drove down with his friend and their children.

And while they may be rivals when the match kicks off, Mraidi said he hopes the tournament can help showcase what he called the magic of soccer.

"The charm of futbol, which is it can unite everyone independently," Mraidi said.