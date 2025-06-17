2025 FIFA Club World Cup is bringing a business boom to Philadelphia

Philadelphia is on the world stage as the FIFA Club World Cup is underway, and business is booming in the City of Brotherly Love.

Jake Joyce, Senior VP of Marketing at Live! Casino in South Philly, said FIFA is bringing the area to life.

"What's really, really cool is the diversity of the crowd, a very different set of customers than you are normally seeing during baseball season right now," Joyce said.

Even though anticipation is gearing up for next year's World Cup, he said the Club World Cup is still helping the city thrive with tourism.

"This is not just a trial run. This is economic activity in the stadium district. So, we are really excited," he said.

From the casinos and hotels all the way down to the smaller bars and restaurants, this extra business is helpful, especially on a weekday.

"I mean it's amazing to see your Chinese restaurant on Monday night at 9 p.m. full before a Moroccan game next door," Joyce said. "You are getting the pregame celebrations. You are getting the post-game celebrations."

Over in Fairmount at The Bishop's Collar, they're also loving the crowds and said they have been busy.

"It's a big neighborhood bar. I feel like a lot of people are staying in the area at Airbnb's," said Collin Woolcock, who is a bartender at The Bishop's Collar.

They said this boost reminds them of local events and they are happy to host.

"Whenever there is an event on the Parkway, the Art Museum is right there, it brings a lot of people in. It kind of feels like that," he said.

The fun is just beginning with more games on the horizon.