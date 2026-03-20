Spring officially begins Friday in Philadelphia region, tracking evening rain. Here's the weather forecast.

Friday in the Philadelphia region starts colder, but in the late afternoon, you'll be able to get away with a very light sweatshirt (perhaps) and an umbrella! Temps will climb into the mid-60s, and rain will enter the area for your Friday evening commute.

If you have any outdoor plans, there will likely be rain during the evening hours, so keep that in mind.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

The rain comes to an end Friday night with a warm front lifting back into Saturday morning, setting the stage for a pretty nice weekend with highs climbing into the 60s again on Saturday, but by Sunday, it'll feel pretty warm — close to 70 for a lot of the area — before another front brings showers Sunday night. Then it cools back down on Monday, and by Tuesday, it turns colder again with below-normal temps returning.

CBS News Philadelphia

Spring officially begins Friday with the vernal equinox at 10:46 a.m.

While it's possible we could have some more snow, it's not likely, and after 30-plus inches of snow this winter, I believe most of us are good with that!

However, we do need to monitor the forecast models for Tuesday, March 31 — just saying.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Spring begins, night rain. High 67, low 35.

Saturday: Turning sunny. High 68, low 49.

Sunday: Warm-up, night rain. High 70, low 43.

Monday: Rain early, then sun. High 58, low 54.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 49, low 33.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 53, low 37.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 61, low 39.

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