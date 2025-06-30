Watch CBS News
Trendon Watford agrees to two-year deal with Sixers, report says

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
The Philadelphia 76ers and forward Trendon Watford have agreed to a two-year, $5.3 million deal on Monday night as NBA free agency is underway, according to ESPN

Watford, 24, has spent the last two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets since entering the league in the 2021-22 season. 

In the 2024-25 season, Watford played in 44 games, including six starts, and averaged a career-high 10.2 points. He also averaged 3.6 rebounds and shot 33% on 3-pointers. 

Watford went undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft and signed with the Portland Trail Blazers on a two-way contract. He played in Portland for two seasons before spending the last two in Brooklyn. 

Brooklyn Nets v Washington Wizards
Trendon Watford #9 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on February 24, 2025, in Washington, DC. Scott Taetsch / Getty Images

Watford, a Birmingham, Alabama, native, was a five-star recruit in high school before playing at Louisiana State University in college. 

The Sixers won't be as active this year in free agency after they landed Paul George in 2024. But they're hoping to bring back guard Quentin Grimes, who is a restricted free agent. Kelly Oubre Jr. reportedly picked up his player option for the 2025-26 season on Sunday.

Philadelphia might have a difficult time bringing back forward Guerschon Yabusele, who is an unrestricted free agent. 

Last week, the Sixers picked Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe and Auburn forward Johni Bromme in the 2025 NBA draft.

