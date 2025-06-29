Kelly Oubre Jr. picking up player option to return to Philadelphia 76ers, report says

Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is picking up his $8.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season, according to a report from ESPN on Sunday.

Oubre signed the two-year, $16.3 million deal with the Sixers before the 2024-25 season.

The 2025-26 season will be Oubre's third year in Philadelphia after he joined the team in the 2023-24 season on a one-year contract.

Last season, Oubre averaged 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and shot 47% from the field. He started 57 of the 60 games he played in and missed the final month of the season with a right knee injury.

Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center on March 4, 2025. David Berding / Getty Images

Sixers decline Lonnie Walker IV's team option; Eric Gordon declines player option

The Sixers declined Lonnie Walker IV's team option on Sunday worth $2.9 million for next season, according to ESPN. Walker, a Reading, Pennsylvania, native, will now become a free agent.

Walker averaged 12.4 points last season for the Sixers in 20 games, including seven starts.

Veteran guard Eric Gordon declined his $3.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season, ESPN reports. The 36-year-old will now become a free agent, but ESPN reports a deal to return to the Sixers is still possible.

Gordon played in 39 games last season and averaged 6.8 points and shot 40.9% on 3-pointers.

When does NBA free agency start, and what will the Sixers do?

After a busy offseason in 2024 that landed the team Paul George, the Sixers will likely be much quieter this free agency period.

The team will look to bring back guard Quentin Grimes, who became a restricted free agent after Philadelphia tendered an $8.7 million qualifying offer, according to multiple reports, including The Athletic. Both sides are reportedly continuing to discuss a new deal. They'll also look to bring back forward Guerschon Yabusele, but he's an unrestricted free agent and expected to have interest from other teams.

NBA teams can start negotiating with upcoming free agents on Monday at 6 p.m. They can start officially signing free agents next Sunday, July 6, at 12:01 p.m.