Who is VJ Edgecombe, the Philadelphia 76ers' first pick in the 2025 NBA draft?

The Philadelphia 76ers selected Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft on Wednesday night.

Edgecombe, the high-flying athletic guard, was named the Big 12 freshman of the year after one season at Baylor. He averaged 15 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals last season for the Bears.

Entering the draft, Edgecombe was the favorite to land in Philadelphia and the only known draft prospect to visit the Sixers for a workout and interview. Edgecombe "appeared nervous" during his workout, according to ESPN, but that didn't stop the Sixers from selecting the 6-foot-4 guard with plenty of upside. He reportedly impressed the Sixers in interviews during the visit despite appearing nervous during the workout.

The Sixers picked Edgecombe over prospects like Texas guard Tre Johnson, Rutgers wing Ace Bailey and Duke forward Kon Knueppel.

VJ Edgecombe #7 of the Baylor Bears celebrates at the end of the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Lenovo Center on March 21, 2025. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Edgecombe adds depth to the Sixers' backcourt that's headlined by All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey, along with Jared McCain. The Sixers bringing back guard Quentin Grimes, who is a restricted free agent, is also a "priority," according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Edgecombe's athleticism and high motor will likely lead to him contributing right away on the defensive side of the ball. He can also be a lob threat in transition and his 3-point shot should translate. Last season, he shot 34% on 3-pointers overall, and connected on his 36.3% of his catch-and-shoot treys.

According draft analysts, Edgecombe's ball-handling and playmaking will need to develop at the next level.

Edgecombe, a Bimini, Bahamas, native, played for the Bahamian National Team, which included NBA players like Buddy Hield and DeAndre Ayton, in the FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament before his freshman season at Baylor. In the games, Edgecombe impressed and averaged 16.5 points, 3.8 assists and 2.0 steals in four games.

In high school, Edgecombe was a five-star recruit and played at Victory International Institute in Florida for two years before transferring to Long Island Lutheran in New York.

In his junior season, Edgecombe won a state championship and was named the New York Gatorade Player of the Year and the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference Player of the Year. He was a McDonald's All-American as a senior at Long Island Lutheran.

The Sixers also hold the No. 35 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NBA draft. Philadelphia jumped two spots in the draft lottery in May to keeps its pick away from the Oklahoma City Thunder and select Edgecombe.

This is a developing story and will be updated.