Philadelphia 76ers select Johni Broome in 2nd round of NBA Draft

The Philadelphia 76ers selected Johni Broome, a center out of Auburn University, in the second round of the NBA Draft.

Broome was the No. 35 pick overall.

In a video the Sixers posted on social media, Broome said he's "ready to work" and called getting picked by the team a blessing.

Broome, who is 6-foot-10, averaged 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 0.9 steals over 36 appearances in his senior college season at Auburn. CBS Sports called Broome "an excellent offensive rebounder (who) manages to create space near the hoop."

Johni Broome #4 of the Auburn Tigers reacts during the Elite Eight round of the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at State Farm Arena on March 30, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

In the first round of the draft on Wednesday, the Sixers selected VJ Edgecombe from Baylor University.

Edgecombe, the high-flying athletic guard, was named the Big 12 freshman of the year after one season at Baylor. He averaged 15 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals last season for the Bears.

Edgecombe said the feeling of getting drafted is "surreal" and that he's ready to get to work with his new team.