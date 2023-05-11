"It was a war": Swiftie part of Ticketmaster/Live Nation lawsuit over ticket fiasco

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Swifties are excited. Taylor Swift is bringing her concert tour to Philly this weekend.

A mega fan overcame the ticket fiasco to be there. Now, she is part of a lawsuit to help give fans a better chance to see their favorite artists.

These tickets were like gold. One woman said the process to get concert tickets shouldn't be this frustrating and she is hoping something positive can come out of the lawsuit.

"I love her because she puts out good music and is relatable," Ashleigh Camacho said. "She is Taylor Swift, the biggest artist in [on] the planet."

The mega Swiftie from Levvittown has been a fan since 2008. She loves all things Taylor and has been to multiple concerts in the past.

She knew she had to try to secure tickets to this year's Eras Tour in Philadelphia this weekend. Her boss let her log on to Ticketmaster at work and she spent hours in the online waiting room.

"And when I got up to the front, I was immediately sent right to the back," Camacho said. "First of all, I screamed. I couldn't believe it after all that time. I felt defeated."

A month later, Comacho saw a message on Twitter for a second chance at Taylor Swift tickets. She logged back on to Ticketmaster and finally got her hands on two tickets for $647 total.

"I almost screamed," Comacho said.

Her journey to securing the ticket gold was similar to other fans across the country.

"It was a war, it was a war," she said.

Camacho is one of many facing off against Ticketmaster and parent-company Live Nation after the ticket fiasco.

Fans complained about filing for "unlawful conduct" claiming the ticketing giant's business practices violated anti-trust laws. Camacho says she hopes to see changes in the ticket process and this isn't about money.

"It's more about being able for other fans like myself to see the artist to be there," Comacho said.

The tour starts this Friday in Philadelphia and ends on Sunday.