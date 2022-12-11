New Jersey Taylor Swift fan bought fake Eras Tour ticket online

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) -- More ticket trouble for Taylor Swift fans. Police in New Jersey are warning of scams for the singer's upcoming Eras Tour.

Hackettstown police, in the northwestern part of the state, say they received a complaint from a resident who was reportedly scammed.

Their investigation showed the woman bought a ticket online through a Facebook group.

She also sent the person $1,400 through an app.

After paying, police say the seller tried to get more money from the woman, but she never got the ticket.

At the beginning of December, Taylor Swift fans said they were suing Ticketmaster for fraud and intentional misrepresentation after last month's concert ticket chaos.

To protect yourself from a scam, police say you should research ticket resellers, and only use official websites.

They also say to always report scams to the Better Business Bureau.