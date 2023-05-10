Code Red: Tips for Taylor Swift's Philadelphia takeover at the Linc
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Taylor Swift takeover at Lincoln Financial Field this weekend! The Berks County native and superstar is returning to Philadelphia as part of her The Eras Tour.
Each night will be a three-hour extraordinaire showcasing her impressive discography. Everything from her four new albums released throughout the pandemic to her freshly re-released albums "Red" and "Fearless." (Friendly reminder her album "Speak Now" will be re-released this July!)
The Linc has been preparing for the long-awaited concert weekend all week.
Show break down
- Swift will grace Lincoln Financial Field Friday, May 12, Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14. Each show starts at 6:30 p.m.
Where and when to find tour merch
- Fans can stop by the official merch trailer in K Lot from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 11.
- Swifties in Philly shared on Twitter that the merch trailer has arrived.
- You can always check out Taylor's online merch shop.
Getting to the Linc
- $35 per car (cashless).
- Officials at the Linc say the quickest way to get to the stadium is to take the SEPTA Broad Street Subway Line to Pattison Avenue.
Bag policy
- Bags that are clear plastic and no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12" are allowed.
- Small clutch bags no bigger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ are allowed.
Eating/drinking
- Lincoln Financial Field offers everything from local favorites to vegetarian options and adult beverages.
Pregaming
- Some local bakeries and shops are offering a chance for Swifties to get hyped with everything from food to crafts ahead of the show.
- Social House on South Street brews Swift-inspired lattes.
- Before each concert, the Outside Plaza & Bud Light Seltzer Stage at XFINITY has a Tay-Gate Party from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Fans recently met Taylor in the pouring rain in Nashville, Tennessee.
The concert comes after controversy swirled around how Ticketmaster handled the sale of her tickets.
Taylor recently released four new songs to celebrate the kick-off of The Eras Tour.
