Taylor Swift fans getting another chance to buy concert tickets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Taylor Swift fans will have another opportunity to buy tickets to her upcoming and highly anticipated "The Eras Tour" thanks to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

The AG's Office said they have registered thousands of consumer complaints after heavy demand for pre-sale tickets caused outages on Ticketmaster's website in November.

Now, "a new round of ticket opportunities will be coming to Pennsylvania consumers," the AG's Office said on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

They have been working with Ticketmaster to give fans another opportunity to get tickets.

"Emails will be sent to pre-sale registered fans for the Pittsburgh and Philadelphia shows in the coming days," according to the AG's Office

"We know all too well this won't solve every complaint, but it does present those who were kicked off the site or waited hours for a chance to shake it off and try again," AG Josh Shapiro said in a tweet.

Swift will perform back-to-back shows on May 15 and 16, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.