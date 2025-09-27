Cause of SPS Technologies manufacturing facility fire deemed undetermined, accidental, officials say

The cause of the massive fire at SPS Technologies in Abington Township, Pennsylvania, that took nearly a week to contain in February was ruled an accident, officials announced Friday.

The more than four-alarm blaze broke out on Feb. 17, causing evacuation notices and a shelter-in-place order to be issued. Crews from several surrounding counties, including Bucks, Delaware, Chester and Lehigh counties, helped battle the blaze at the Jenkintown manufacturing company. The Abington Township Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze was finally extinguished on Feb. 22, adding that it took an estimated 114 hours to get the blaze under control.

Through their investigation, the fire marshal's office discovered that the fire began in the area of the compressed air system infrastructure within the building. However, fire officials weren't able to pinpoint what specifically failed in the system that caused the multiple fires and explosions.

"When multiple hypotheses cannot be eliminated, a fire cause is to be deemed undetermined," a statement from the Abington Township Fire Marshal's Office read in part. "Accordingly, due to numerous potential hypotheses as to what failed within the compressed air system infrastructure remaining, the fire cause has been deemed Undetermined."

The fire marshal's office said they can, however, classify the fire as accidental, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms' classification system. There is no sign that the fire was intentionally set. Abington officials also said there is no indication that there was any negligence or malicious intent on behalf of SPS Technologies that led to the fire.

Fortunately, no first responders or people inside the manufacturing facility were injured in the blaze.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal's Unit and the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted the Abington Fire Marshal's Office with the investigation.

The fire forced many longtime employees into sudden retirement or career transitions. Demolition crews have since cleared what remained of the historic facility.

Now, SPS is focused on the future. On Tuesday, the company unveiled renderings and details for a new, state-of-the-art aerospace manufacturing facility to be built on Highland Avenue, just steps from where the original plant stood for decades.

