Hundreds of SPS Technologies workers will be laid off nearly 1 month after massive fire in Pennsylvania

What could be next for SPS Technologies workers as hundreds will be laid off after massive fire

What could be next for SPS Technologies workers as hundreds will be laid off after massive fire

What could be next for SPS Technologies workers as hundreds will be laid off after massive fire

It's been almost one month since a fire broke out at SPS Technologies in Abington Township.

The 600,000 square foot factory was a manufacturer for the aerospace industry. While the fire is long out, the damage is far from over.

Those who live in the area and work at the factory are still feeling the effects. Roads are still blocked off and crews are still cleaning up.

All that remains is a shell of a building that's sitting vacant.

It took a massive number of firefighters and emergency responders to put the fire out and test the air quality. While work is still being done, those who worked there still have a lot of questions.

Those questions surround their future at the company.

Montgomery County Board Chairman Neil Makhija talked at the site of the fire Friday afternoon. He said SPS sent letters to 250 workers saying they will be laid off.

"It's devastating for people who have worked here in many cases, for decades. This company has been here for 120 years in the community," Makhija said.

He sent a letter to Warren Buffet, whose company Berkshire Hathaway owns the parent company of SPS Technologies, asking him to invest in Montgomery County and the SPS workers.

He said Montgomery County is working to find a site where SPS can rebuild in the area.

"We know that this is a worthy investment, the workers of SPS are a worthy investment, Montgomery County is a worthy investment," he said.