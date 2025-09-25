SPS Technologies to rebuild facility in Philadelphia suburbs months after devastating fire

SPS Technologies to rebuild in Abington following fire

SPS Technologies to rebuild in Abington following fire

SPS Technologies to rebuild in Abington following fire

Seven months after a fire destroyed more than 80% of its manufacturing facility, SPS Technologies is moving forward with plans to rebuild, bringing hope, stability and jobs back to the Abington community.

On Tuesday, the company unveiled renderings and details for a new, state-of-the-art aerospace manufacturing facility to be built on Highland Avenue, just steps from where the original plant stood for decades.

"We're dedicated to being here. We love the community. Our people are here," David Dugan, the SPS Technologies communications director, said. "They're the experts in building these parts for the aerospace industry."

Jeff Reis, a former SPS employee, was just arriving for his third-shift job on the night of the fire on Feb. 17, the day before his birthday.

"It happened late second shift," he said.

"It was tough at the beginning … just the mental part of processing through with people you worked with," Reis added. "Some had been there 40–50 years. To have to leave like that — it's a tough way to go."

The fire forced many longtime employees into sudden retirement or career transitions. Demolition crews have since safely cleared what remained of the historic facility.

Now, SPS is focused on the future. The new facility will span 350,000 square feet, about 30% smaller than the original and feature solar panels, green technology, and LEED-certified designs aimed at maximizing environmental sustainability. It will also include modern office space and advanced production equipment to manufacture aerospace fasteners used around the globe.

"It's a model for the industry worldwide," Dugan said.

The plant is expected to be fully operational by 2028, helping retain local jobs and continue Abington's long-standing legacy of aerospace manufacturing.

SPS Technologies has been part of the Abington community for over 100 years. The fire was a major blow not just economically, but emotionally. But the announcement of a rebuild brings new hope.

"I told my son-in-law, who has my new grandbaby one day, little Zion is going to be giving us a tour of that new plant," Reis said with a smile.