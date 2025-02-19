Evacuation notice lifted in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania after fire at Abington's SPS Technologies

Evacuation notices near the SPS Technologies fire in Abington, Pennsylvania are being lifted as crews still fight the remnants of the fire and plan to demolish parts of the site, officials said Wednesday.

The notices will be lifted at 11 a.m. and closed SEPTA stations in the area will be reopening.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection tested water in the Tookany Creek and found small quantities of "chemicals of concern" immediately downstream of the facility. There are no drinking water intakes in that area and the water will be sampled again.

"Samples taken from the Delaware River did not detect any chemicals of concern, at this time drinking water supplies are not at risk," said Abington Police Chief Patrick Molloy.

Air quality has also not been impacted by the fire. In Philadelphia, the Water Department will monitor the Delaware River for any release of chemicals.

Orders to shelter-in-place were made as officials at multiple levels of government and public safety "all erring on the side of protecting our citizens," Molloy added.

Jenkintown police chief Tom Scott said hazmat teams and other crews will be at schools in the town to clear the building and make sure it will be safely accessible for students.

Schools near the fire have been closed for the past two days out of an abundance of caution.

The facility has been in Abington for generations and people all over the area have worked there, Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean, who represents the area in the House, said at the news conference.

A webpage has been set up for residents to monitor the latest on the situation at SPS Technologies - that webpage is AbingtonPa.gov/SPSUpdates.

This is a developing story and will be updated.