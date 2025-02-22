SPS Technologies fire in Abington, Pennsylvania is now under control, township says

The fire at SPS Technologies in Abington, Pennsylvania, that caused evacuation notices and a shelter-in-place this week is now under control, the Abington Township said Saturday.

"As of February 22, 2025, at 3:53 p.m., the fire at SPS Technologies located at 301 Highland Avenue is extinguished," the township said in a news release.

Now, with the fire extinguished, the township said the next step is for the Abington Township Fire Department to turn the operations back to SPS for reclamation and remediation efforts in the upcoming weeks. Environmental contractors will start the process of remediation efforts and monitor air and water with the township and federal, state, county and local agencies in the area.

"The EPA continues to monitor air quality and the monitoring equipment has not detected levels of contaminants of public concern. Public drinking water supplies are not at risk," the release said.

The massive fire at the 600,000-square-foot building broke out on Feb. 17 with over 60 employees being evacuated. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The township said the Department of Environmental Protection will have ongoing water sampling of Tookany Creek and final sample results will be posted when available. The water sample results from Feb. 19 are still pending.

With the SPS building still an active investigation scene, there is no trespassing on the site, and Highland Avenue in the area "will be closed for the foreseeable future," the release said. The township has a full list of road closures and detours.

SPS has a website for the incident with FAQs and a contact form for questions, comments and concerns. The community can also call 215-572-3326 or email contactSPS@pccairframe.com.

The investigation of the fire is underway by the Abington Fire Marshal with the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.